|
|
Robert Harold Shorten
Fort Myers - Robert Harold Shorten, 77, died Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Page Rehabilitation Center in Fort Myers with his two sons by his side.
He lost his wife, Liane, seven years ago and is survived by his two sons, Greg Shorten and wife Susan (Cary, NC) and Eric Shorten and wife Suzanne (Fort Myers, FL), and seven grandchildren.
Raised in Rhode Island, Mr. Shorten attended the University of Rhode Island. He met his wife, Liane, while he was a patient in the hospital where she worked as a candy striper. In the years after college, Mr. Shorten served in the Army during the Korean war. He then became a realtor, eventually opening his own agency. He later expanded into residential building, where he built homes for dozens of families throughout Rhode Island.
An avid golfer, he was a longtime member of Laurel Lane Country Club in Rhode Island and Indian River Plantation Club in Florida. He loved coaching his sons' sporting teams, spending time with friends, family, and all of his beloved grand-dogs.
A funeral service and burial will be held on July 12th at the All Saints Church and Cemetary in Jensen Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the ().
Published in the TC Palm on July 11, 2019