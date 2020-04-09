|
|
Robert Hill Shaw
Jupiter - Robert Hill Shaw of Bronxville, New York and Stuart, Florida passed away on March 24, 2020. He was 92 years old.
After a forty-year career on Wall Street, most notably as Senior Partner in the specialist firm of Shaw and Adrian, Bob retired in 1989. For the next thirty years he and his wife Anne Leath Shaw, 1930-2016, divided their time between Bronxville, NY and Stuart, FL.
Bob was born on November 16, 1927 to Alexander Fraser Shaw and Janet Hill Shaw and resided in Providence, RI. Bob attended Camp Dudley in Westport, NY, which is the oldest, continuously running boy's camp in the United States. He began as camper #5932 in 1939. (Grandson Charlie arrived in 1992 and became camper #15932). During the war years of 1942-43 he would attain the honor of being one of the youngest leaders in the camp's history, while the older boys were off serving in World War II.
Later he enlisted in the Army and served his country honorably in both the latter stages of World War II as a Communications Officer and in the Korean War as a Forward Observer.
Bob was a graduate of Deerfield Academy and Princeton University. Throughout the years, Bob was actively involved with Camp Dudley, Deerfield and Princeton, with attendance at many reunions. Generous with his time and heart, Bob looked for ways to help friends who were in need. He would rally former camp- and/or classmates to come to the aid of those who were in medical or financial need.
One of Bob's greatest pleasures was organizing those who attended Camp Dudley with the annual outing he called Dudley Buckets. Every year a group of the old-guard Dudley friends assembled in New York City to attend a Knicks basketball game. It became a time-honored tradition for all involved.
Bob was an avid golfer and bridge player. He enjoyed both at Siwanoy CC in Bronxville and Mariner Sands CC in Stuart.
Bob's knowledge of old movies was legendary. He founded what has become a tradition at Mariner Sands: Dinner and a Movie. A big kid himself, Bob enjoyed keeping the Mariner Sands international dining staff entertained on their days off. Rather than finding themselves carless, they traveled with Bob and his wonderful volunteer drivers to all the South Florida hot spots--the Martin County Fair, outlet shopping, and Disney World.
Bob is survived by his son, Robert H. Shaw Jr., daughter Randall Zabriskie, grandchildren Emily Shaw-Hickman, Sarah F. Shaw, Charles L. Zabriskie, Haley Zabriskie-Ward and great-granddaughter Adeline Anne Zabriskie.
Remembrances would be welcome at Camp Dudley, Westport, NY and The Kane Center, Stuart, FL.
To quote a favorite line from a favorite movie, "Here's looking at you, kid!"
Final arrangements have been entrusted under the care of Martin Funeral Home & Crematory, Stuart Chapel.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020