1/1
Robert Horace Johns
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Horace Johns

Palm City - Robert Horace Johns, age 92, of Palm City, Florida passed away on July 1, 2020. Robert was an entrepreneur, sailor, Rotarian, Eagle Scout and member of the 1st Baptist Church of Stuart, FL.

Robert is survived by his wife, Ruth Johns; 5 children: Jeffrey W. Johns (Mary Dana); Jill A. Bolognone (Jerry); J. Richard Johns; Whitney A. Johns (Jennifer); and Courtney B Johns (Terri). He also leaves to cherish his memories are 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. A private service for Mr. Robert Johns will take place in Port Clinton, Ohio.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.aycockjensenbeach.com for the Johns family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Aycock Funeral Home
950 NE Jensen Beach Blvd
Jensen Beach, FL 34957
7723341200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved