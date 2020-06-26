Robert Howard "Bob" Ballance
Vero Beach - Robert Howard "Bob" Ballance, 78, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 in Melbourne, Florida. He was born August 9, 1941 to Robert Ballance and Gladys Trobaugh Ballance in Morristown, Tennessee. Bob was the oldest of two sons, brother to Collin.

After graduating from Morristown High School in the class of '59, Bob studied at the University of Tennessee where was a member of the school band, Sigma Chi Fraternity, and received his PhD in economics.

He was an author having written many books on economics, and a college professor at Purdue University and various community colleges teaching the same subject matter.

During Bob's many years in Europe he lived in Geneva, Switzerland and Vienna, Austria where he worked for the United Nations focused on third world economics and traveled frequently for business and pleasure. He spent winters with his family skiing in the Austrian Alps and summers with family and friends in Vero Beach until they later moved there.

Bob was an avid tennis player most of his life, enjoyed watching football (Go Vols), loved to dance, play pickle ball and listen to music; his favorite being Willy Nelson. He enjoyed Quentin Tarantino movies, reading John le Carré novels, and could always be found with a pipe in hand.

He is survived by son, Robert and daughter, Clare who miss him terribly. He also leaves behind his loving girlfriend Anne DeVore and his beloved dog Gigi who he spoiled at every opportunity.

Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County.




Published in TC Palm from Jun. 26 to Jun. 30, 2020.
