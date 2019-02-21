Services
Martin Funeral Home and Crematory
961 South Kanner Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 223-5550
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM



Robert Hubbs, 57, of Stuart, Florida, passed away with his long time partner Marty by his side.

He is survived by Marty Hovis of Stuart, FL; his Mother and Step-Father Rosalie and Larry Ewing of Stuart, FL; his siblings Lee Hubbs of Pembroke Pines, FL, Rosie Redding of Homestead, FL, Matt Ewing of Key Largo, FL and Brian Hubbs(Lyndsey) of Rehoboth, RI.

A memorial mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Stuart Chapel of Martin Funeral Home & Crematory, 961 S. Kanner Highway, Stuart, FL 34994 at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in loving memory of Robert can be made to .

Online condolences and expressions of sympathy can be made by visiting www.Martin-Funeral.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 21, 2019
