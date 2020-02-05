|
In Loving Memory of
Robert Hubbs
2/19/1961 - 2/15/2019
Happy Birthday
It has been 1 year since you left us.
God saw you were getting tired, a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around you and whisper come to me. With tearful eyes we watch and saw you pass away, although we loved you dearly,
we could not make you stay. A golden heart stop beating, Hard working hands laid to rest, God broke our hearts to prove to us, he only takes the best.
Love
Mom, Dad, Brothers & Sister.
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 5 to Feb. 16, 2020