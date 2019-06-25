|
|
Robert Isadore (Bob) Romano
Sebastian - Robert Isadore Romano (Bob), left us on June 23, 2019 with his family by his side.
He was born on May 26, 1932 and was a long time resident of Sebastian Florida. He served in the Navy during the Korean War.
Bob was a collector and enjoyed fishing. Most of all he loved and cherished his wife of 63 years Virginia (Ginny).
He was loved by his three children, John (Vickie), Stephen (Sheryl), Cynthia, five grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.
Bob wasn't just a husband, father, brother, uncle, grandpa, and great grandpa. He was the rock to our entire family, and will continue to live on through us all.
