Robert "Bob" J. Arado



Jensen Beach - A man of deep faith, Robert "Bob" J. Arado, 81, of Jensen Beach, Florida, East Dennis and Yarmouthport, MA, passed away unexpectedly July 1, 2020, into eternal life.



Robert "Bob" Arado was born November 27, 1938 in Chicago to Raymond and Florence (Losch) Arado. He attended and graduated from the Illinois Institute of Technology with a degree in engineering.



He moved from Chicago to Boston to work for U.S. Plywood. There he settled down and raised a beautiful family in Norfolk, MA.



He started his own company in 1980, High Technology Resources, Inc., and later owned and managed numerous real estate properties throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island.



Bob enjoyed spending time in his homes in Cape Cod and Florida, eventually moving to Jensen Beach, Florida yearround. He loved walking the beach, watching sunsets, boating, and was an avid swimmer his whole life.



Bob is survived by his four children and spouses, Maria (David) Arado-McDonald, of Brookline, MA, Robert (Jessica) Arado, of Concord, MA, Christopher Arado, of S. Dennis, MA, and Lisa Arado, of E. Dennis, MA.



He is survived by his three sisters, Janice Underwood, Joan (Joseph) Kudrys, Joyce Arado Ralis, his sister-in-law Mary Anne Arado, and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Florence Arado, his brother, William "Bill" Arado, and his daughter-in-law Tracy (Chris) Arado.



Bob was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. His greatest joys were his children and grandchildren, Robert and Nicholas Arado, and William and Vivianna McDonald.



A funeral service will be held for Bob on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Oak Ridge Cemetery, 813 East-West Dennis Road, South Dennis, MA.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston MA.









