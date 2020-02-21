Services
Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home
1655 27th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 778-3233
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Gardiner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. "Bob" Gardiner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. "Bob" Gardiner Obituary
Robert "Bob" J. Gardiner

Vero Beach - Robert "Bob" Joseph Gardiner, age 77, passed away February 19, 2020 at VNA Hospice, Vero Beach.

Mr. Gardiner served in the United States Army.

Bob was a member of St. Helen Catholic Church and Vero Beach Jaycees and volunteered at the St. Helen Harvest Festival.

The family will receive friends 2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 with a Memorial Service following at 3:00 p.m. at Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, 1655 27th Street, Vero Beach, FL 32960.

A Memorial Service will be held 3:00 p.m.

Survivors include his wife, Phyllis; son, Robert; daughter, Sarah; grandson, Trey and great-grandson, Landyn.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Helen Catholic Church, 2000 20th St, Vero Beach, FL 32960 or , 3375 20th St Suite 100, Vero Beach, FL 32960.

An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home
Download Now