|
|
Robert "Bob" J. Gardiner
Vero Beach - Robert "Bob" Joseph Gardiner, age 77, passed away February 19, 2020 at VNA Hospice, Vero Beach.
Mr. Gardiner served in the United States Army.
Bob was a member of St. Helen Catholic Church and Vero Beach Jaycees and volunteered at the St. Helen Harvest Festival.
The family will receive friends 2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 with a Memorial Service following at 3:00 p.m. at Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, 1655 27th Street, Vero Beach, FL 32960.
A Memorial Service will be held 3:00 p.m.
Survivors include his wife, Phyllis; son, Robert; daughter, Sarah; grandson, Trey and great-grandson, Landyn.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Helen Catholic Church, 2000 20th St, Vero Beach, FL 32960 or , 3375 20th St Suite 100, Vero Beach, FL 32960.
An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020