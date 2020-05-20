|
|
Robert J. Reynolds
Stuart - Robert J. Reynolds passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020 at Treasure Coast Hospice in Stuart. He was born on June 30, 1921 in Girardville, PA to James and Helen (Lauer) Reynolds and was the oldest of four children. He graduated from Frackville High School in 1939 where he was the class President, class Valedictorian, and Captain of the football and basketball teams. After graduating from high school, he was employed by Bell of Pennsylvania until his retirement in 1979 as the Assistant Comptroller. He served in the US Army Signal Corps during WWII, where he attained the rank of First Lieutenant. He began his career with Bell of Pennsylvania as a lineman in Frackville, PA and with each promotion moved to various locations within Pennsylvania until finally settling in the suburban Philadelphia area in 1959. After retiring in 1979, he moved to Stuart where he lived until his death. Bob enjoyed socializing with his many friends, playing golf at Martin County Golf Course, and taking cruises. He was a long-time member of the Elks Lodge, a Master Mason, and Amara Shriner. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife of almost 60 years, Thelma (Houser) Reynolds and siblings Clark, June (Rodano), and Peg (Allvord). He is survived by his sons James of Philadelphia, PA; Keith of Myrtle Beach, SC; and Mark of San Jose, CA. Also by his grandchildren Brian, Drew, Robyn (Jones), and Dana (Fox) and his great grandchildren Natalie, Caroline, Charles, Laurel, and Lahna. A private memorial service will be scheduled at future date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Treasure Coast Hospice or the . Arrangements have been entrusted to Martin Funeral Home, Stuart FL.
Published in the TC Palm from May 20 to May 24, 2020