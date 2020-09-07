Robert James Garment, Jr.



After battling leukemia for over 3 years, Robert James Garment, Jr. passed from this life into the next on September 5, 2020. His final days were spent surrounded by family.



Robert was born June 21, 1983 in Stuart, FL, the only son of Robert James Garment, Sr., a pastor, and Mary Evelyn Garment, homemaker. After growing up in Florida and attending the Florida State University, he married his wife, Andrea (Phillips) Garment in November 2011.



He and his wife, Drea, lived in Vero Beach, FL before moving to Houston, TX in 2013, where they lived near Robert's sister, Sarah Stone. Together, they enjoyed competing in weekly trivia nights and annual chili cook-offs. A man of intellect and diverse talents, Robert excelled in the IT world, was a natural musician, and had a nickname for everyone he loved. Robert's last years were spent in Florida, receiving loving and tender care at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL.



Robert is survived by his wife and parents; parents-in-law Mark and Joan Phillips, formerly of Vero Beach; sisters Sarah Stone, Emily Chiet, and Laura Icardi, his twin, and Laura's husband Michael Icardi, Jr.; as well as 3 nephews and 2 nieces.



A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of Vero Beach on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2pm. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Robert's name to the ASPCA.









