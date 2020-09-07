1/1
Robert James Garment Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert James Garment, Jr.

After battling leukemia for over 3 years, Robert James Garment, Jr. passed from this life into the next on September 5, 2020. His final days were spent surrounded by family.

Robert was born June 21, 1983 in Stuart, FL, the only son of Robert James Garment, Sr., a pastor, and Mary Evelyn Garment, homemaker. After growing up in Florida and attending the Florida State University, he married his wife, Andrea (Phillips) Garment in November 2011.

He and his wife, Drea, lived in Vero Beach, FL before moving to Houston, TX in 2013, where they lived near Robert's sister, Sarah Stone. Together, they enjoyed competing in weekly trivia nights and annual chili cook-offs. A man of intellect and diverse talents, Robert excelled in the IT world, was a natural musician, and had a nickname for everyone he loved. Robert's last years were spent in Florida, receiving loving and tender care at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL.

Robert is survived by his wife and parents; parents-in-law Mark and Joan Phillips, formerly of Vero Beach; sisters Sarah Stone, Emily Chiet, and Laura Icardi, his twin, and Laura's husband Michael Icardi, Jr.; as well as 3 nephews and 2 nieces.

A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of Vero Beach on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2pm. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Robert's name to the ASPCA.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 8, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss Laura. Praying for comfort for you and the rest of your family. Sending love your way.
Arleen
Friend
September 8, 2020
To Bob, Mary, Sarah, Laura, and Emily, may the love of friends, family, and God carry you through your grief. I'm sorry for your loss.
Clay Casassa
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved