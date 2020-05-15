|
Robert (Bob) Joseph Davis
Fort Pierce - Robert Joseph Davis (Bob), age 73, of Fort Pierce, Florida went to his Lord on May 7, 2020. He was surrounded by family and friends. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on June 14, 1946. He was one of four children of William Herbert Davis and the late Maureen Christina Davis. He is survived by his wife, Catherine Bitely Davis, who he married on November 14, 1999 in Palm City, Florida.
He graduated from Waterford Kettering High School in Waterford, Michigan. He received his Bachelor of Science in Industrial Management from Lawrence Institute of Technology and a Master of Science in Accountancy from University of Houston. While living in Texas, he received his CPA.
Bob was a US Army veteran serving with the 159th Aviation Battalion USARPAC attached to the 101st Airborne in Vietnam from July 1967-April 1969. He was Honorably Discharged.
Bob is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Marie and Scott Elam of Greer, SC; a son and daughter-in-law Robert and Kristi Davis of Melbourne, FL and his stepdaughter and her significant other Samantha Greenwood and Blake Ranew of Port St. Joe, FL; grandchildren Samantha and Gregory Krieg, Andrew, Sarah, Monica, Michael and John Paul Elam, Alexander and Addison Davis, and Casen Hill and a great-granddaughter Felicity Krieg; brothers William, Michael and Thomas Davis of Michigan.
Bob retired from Liberator Medical Supply in 2016 as their Chief Financial Officer and leaves some very special friends, Mark and Cindy Libratore. He was an avid golfer, RVer and his greatest love was boating, all of which he shared with his wife Cathy. Bob will be forever loved and missed by his wife, family and fellow coworkers.
Bob will be cremated and an inurnment with military honors will be arranged in a national cemetery on a date to be determined.
Published in the TC Palm from May 15 to May 17, 2020