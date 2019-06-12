|
Robert K. Kirby
Vero Beach - A gathering will be held from 12-1pm, Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach. A memorial service with military honors will begin at 1pm in the funeral home chapel. A reception will follow at The Plaza Reception Center adjacent to the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The ARC of Indian River County, in memory of Kelly Kathleen and Robert Kirby. A guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on June 12, 2019