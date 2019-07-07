|
|
Robert Kampert Sr.
Port St. Lucie - Robert Otto Kampert Sr., born May 23, 1924 in Philadelphia, PA. He joined the Army after High School in 1942, and spent 4 years in the service overseas in France and England. In 2016 he received the Medal of Honor from the French Foreign Legion. Robert joined the New Jersey State Troopers in 1951 ,after 27 years he retired as a Sergeant First Class. He was the Director of Security at Resorts Casino Hotel in NJ for 13 years. He moved to Palm City, FL in 1980 with his wife of 62 years, Joan. They were volunteers for the Humane Society in Stuart, where Bob has remained a volunteer in the Thrift Shop. He was predeceased by wife Joan and sister, Ruth Moorhouse. He is survived by his 3 sons: Robert Otto (Linda) of Goose Creek, SC, Ronald Hans(Kathy) of Ship Bottom, NJ and Thomas Edward(Kim) of Scullville, NJ; Niece, Leigh Moorhouse of Vashon Island, WA and three grandchildren: Robert, Tony and Joan. Sadly missed by his partner, Pat Jones- Kahrimanian of Port St. Lucie and her family: Pat Bonis (Mike) of Port St. Lucie, FL, Robert, Stephen (Peggy) and Jeffrey (Shannon) of Philadelphia, PA, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church in Jensen Beach in the near future. Arrangements are entrusted to All County Funeral Home & Crematory - Treasure Coast Chapel
Published in the TC Palm on July 7, 2019