Robert L. Knippenberg
Port St. Lucie - Robert Lee Knippenberg passed away suddenly on June 10th, 2019.
Robert was born in Cumberland, Maryland on June 16th, 1941 to Robert and Alberta Knippenberg.
He was the youngest of two children. He grew up in Cumberland, Maryland and graduated from Fort Hill High School in 1959.
After graduation, he joined the US Navy serving for 3 years aboard the USS Coral Sea Ship. His duty was ejecting airplanes off the ship. After serving in the US Navy, he returned to Cumberland, Maryland where he attended Catherman's Business School and received his business degree.
After graduating college, he was employed by SJ Groves & Sons Company in Martinsburg, West Virginia.
During his 25 years he went from starting as a File Clerk and worked up the ladder as the Secretary of Treasury Management of the company. SJ Groves & Sons Company built bridges and interstate highways throughout the United States. At that time they were the largest road and bridge building company in the world.
In 1966, during that time he was office manager of SJ Groves and Company where he was relocated to Beckley, West Virginia. This is where he met his wife of 51 years. Robert met his wife Zelma on June 5th 1966 and married less than two years later on April 27th 1968. They relocated numerous times over the 25 years before retiring . ( including traveling for the company to Bolivia South America and various places)
In 1973, they welcomed their only child , Amanda.
Robert retired from the corporate world and became an entrepreneur in his mid 40's where he and his wife Zelma became owner/operators of Bob's Vending Service in St. Lucie, Martin, and Indian River counties for 21 years. During this time they bought, sold, and maintained Real Estate properties throughout Florida.
Throughout the course of his life Robert was a Godly man.He was very active in church within his community. In his Christian walk he was ordained as a Deacon in 1974. He taught Sunday School,was a Sunday School Director. Robert enjoyed going out for visitation for the church, also enjoying greeting the people, being an usher and involved in many activities. He was a member of Christ Fellowship Church at Tradition.
Robert was a generous man that could never just walk by without lending a helping hand. He enjoyed collecting coins (since he was young) reading, and gardening.
Robert is survived by his wife Zelma; his daughter Amanda Ryckman( Victor); 3 grandchildren, Matthew ( Jesmine) Victoria and Joshua; His brother Richard Knippenberg of Huntington, West Virginia.
A Memorial Tribute will be held on Saturday, June 15th at Aycock at Tradition- located at 12571 Tradition Parkway Port St Lucie Florida 34987. The viewing , service , and reception will be from 4PM to 7PM.
In lieu of flowers, if you wish - you can donate to Christ Fellowship Church at Tradition.RobertL. KnippenbergPort St. LucieAycockTradition.com
Published in the TC Palm on June 14, 2019