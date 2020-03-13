|
Robert L. Slay
Fort Pierce - Robert L. Slay, age 74, of Fort Pierce, Fl, passed away March 8, 2020. He was born in London, England and traveled to America with his mother after WW11. Robert retired from US Navy after serving 25 years in both the Pacific and Mediterranean.
Rob is preceded in death by his parents R. E. and Betty Jacquet Slay and nephew, Jason Adam Slay. He is survived by his daughter, Alma Phillips (Arnie) and grandson Andrew, brother Richard Slay (Susie) and sisters, Sandra Williams (Benjamin), Deborah Andersen (Keith) and Julie Shaw (Kirby). He is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and their spouses.
Robert's boat was his pride and joy and his stories of his experiences were long and somewhat believable.
There will be a gathering of family and friends in the near future.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Treasure Coast on Dunn Road or St. Lucie County Humane Society, Glades Cut Off Road.
Preparations are being made by Yates Funeral Home, Fort Pierce, Florida
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020