Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Slay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Slay

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert L. Slay Obituary
Robert L. Slay

Fort Pierce - Robert L. Slay, age 74, of Fort Pierce, Fl, passed away March 8, 2020. He was born in London, England and traveled to America with his mother after WW11. Robert retired from US Navy after serving 25 years in both the Pacific and Mediterranean.

Rob is preceded in death by his parents R. E. and Betty Jacquet Slay and nephew, Jason Adam Slay. He is survived by his daughter, Alma Phillips (Arnie) and grandson Andrew, brother Richard Slay (Susie) and sisters, Sandra Williams (Benjamin), Deborah Andersen (Keith) and Julie Shaw (Kirby). He is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and their spouses.

Robert's boat was his pride and joy and his stories of his experiences were long and somewhat believable.

There will be a gathering of family and friends in the near future.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Treasure Coast on Dunn Road or St. Lucie County Humane Society, Glades Cut Off Road.

Preparations are being made by Yates Funeral Home, Fort Pierce, Florida
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -