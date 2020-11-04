Robert Leonhardt



Robert J. Leonhardt, 95, passed away October 18, 2020 at Treasure Coast Hospice in Stuart, FL.



He was a WWII Navy veteran, a retired business owner, and he played the guitar with the Rhythm Masters for over 25 years. Robert was a Mason, a Shriner, and a Woodman. He enjoyed travelling, boating, gardening and carpentry,



Robert was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Inez, and is survived by his daughter, Carole, granddaughters Holly and Terri, great grandchildren Lauren, Austin, Houston, and Ashtyn, and three great great grandchildren.



Private arrangements handled by All County Funeral Home in Stuart, FL.









