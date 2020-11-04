1/
Robert Leonhardt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Leonhardt

Robert J. Leonhardt, 95, passed away October 18, 2020 at Treasure Coast Hospice in Stuart, FL.

He was a WWII Navy veteran, a retired business owner, and he played the guitar with the Rhythm Masters for over 25 years. Robert was a Mason, a Shriner, and a Woodman. He enjoyed travelling, boating, gardening and carpentry,

Robert was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Inez, and is survived by his daughter, Carole, granddaughters Holly and Terri, great grandchildren Lauren, Austin, Houston, and Ashtyn, and three great great grandchildren.

Private arrangements handled by All County Funeral Home in Stuart, FL.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved