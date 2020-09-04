Robert "Bob" Louis Slater
Sewalls Point - Robert "Bob" Louis Slater passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 14, 2020, at his home in Sewall's Point, Florida, following a year long illness.
Bob was born in Paterson, NJ, on May 21,1941, to the late Albert Slater and Theresa (Kryjcir) Slater.
Bob grew up roaming the floor of a textile mill owned by his father in NJ. He could work his way around a loom at a very early age.
In 1960, the family relocated their textile business to Kings Mountain, NC. They operated the mill until it was destroyed by fire in 1964. The fire forced a career change for Bob. He briefly owned a Shell gas station, before relocating to Miami to pursue a career in finance.
Bob began as a trainee with Reynolds and Company. As an investment broker, he found the career that highlighted his natural abilities: analysis, vision and patience. He worked at Shearson Hammill in the 60's, E.F. Hutton in the 70's and PaineWebber in the 80's. In 1983, Bob went out on his own, advising only family and a small group of individuals. He never really retired.
He is survived by sisters Dorothy Slater-Brown of West Palm Beach and Anne Phillips of Clinton, TN, and predeceased by sister Eileen Slater and brother Mark Slater. In order, the first letters of their names spelled out the parents desire to have 5 children: DREAM.
He was also predeceased by his 2 favorite dogs, Yodar (1998) and Wilbur (2013). They were Hungarian Vizslas, recognizing his family heritage.
Bob leaves a wife of 43 years, Kathleen Knoche Slater, who he liked to remind was his third wife, (but she doesn't think it was a threat), and five children, Donna Slater, Debbie Slater (Marc Yohn), Joe Slater (Diane), Karen Slater and Alexandra Slater Jodzio.
He relished and took pride in his role as Papa and Grandpa Bobby to nine grandchildren: Christine, Robert II, H. Ryan, Reagan, Olivia, Reece, Jace, Mario and Nico. One of his only regrets was he won't be here to meet whatever great grandchildren may follow.
Bob faced his mortality with his favorite sayings: 'Reality Wins!'
Choosing palliative care through Vitas for last weeks of his life, he was calm, comfortable and enjoyed honing his natural sense of humor, slightly to the dark side, while also enjoying his daily cigar.
Bob will always be remembered for his integrity and generosity. In lieu of flowers or a specific charity, please give quietly to an individual or an organization you feel is deserving, without regard to tax or other personal benefits. That was Bob's way.
On Friday, September 4, 2020, a private service was held in Stuart, FL.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Martin Funeral Home & Crematory, Stuart, Florida 34994.
Condolences can be made at www.martin-funeral.com