Services
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2325
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Lunn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lunn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Lunn Obituary
Robert Lunn

Vero Beach - On Wednesday, August 28th, 2019, Robert Lunn passed away peacefully at the age of 84 with his family in attendance. He is survived by his beloved wife, Janice, his much-loved sons Christopher (Tara), Stephen, Andrew (Mary) Mark (Lady) and his eight adored grandchildren. Robert (Bob) bravely battled Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM) for many years and also fought cancer for almost four years. He was born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Bob was a true entrepreneur creating many successful businesses. He was a lover of art and an avid enthusiast of fine wines. On Saturday, Sept. 14th a service will be held at Strunk's Funeral Home at 3.00 p.m. immediately followed by refreshments at The Plaza next door. In lieu of flowers donations to the IBM Foundation would be welcome....www.IBMFoundation.org
Published in the TC Palm from Sept. 8 to Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now