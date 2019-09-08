|
Robert Lunn
Vero Beach - On Wednesday, August 28th, 2019, Robert Lunn passed away peacefully at the age of 84 with his family in attendance. He is survived by his beloved wife, Janice, his much-loved sons Christopher (Tara), Stephen, Andrew (Mary) Mark (Lady) and his eight adored grandchildren. Robert (Bob) bravely battled Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM) for many years and also fought cancer for almost four years. He was born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Bob was a true entrepreneur creating many successful businesses. He was a lover of art and an avid enthusiast of fine wines. On Saturday, Sept. 14th a service will be held at Strunk's Funeral Home at 3.00 p.m. immediately followed by refreshments at The Plaza next door. In lieu of flowers donations to the IBM Foundation would be welcome....www.IBMFoundation.org
Published in the TC Palm from Sept. 8 to Sept. 11, 2019