|
|
Robert M. Harper, Sr., age 88, passed on January 20, 2020. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather (Papa) who deeply loved his family. Bob, as he was known to friends and family, was born in Baltimore, MD, to Eleanor and Reginald Harper on October 16, 1931, the youngest of three children. He graduated from Saint Paul's School in Baltimore and then attended Johns Hopkins University for two years. He transferred to Michigan State University and graduated in 1954 with a degree in Hotel, Restaurant and Hospitality Management. An Army ROTC cadet in college, he went directly into the US Army, serving two years of active duty, and was honorably discharged with the rank of 2nd Lieutenant. While in the Army, he served in an artillery division as a forward observer and managed the Officer's Club at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Upon his discharge, he went to work for the Stouffers Restaurant Group, and was directly involved in opening Stouffer's flagship restaurant, The Top of the Sixes in NYC, eventually becoming the manager. It was here that he met the love of his life, Marirose, who was the Stouffer company nurse. They were married in 1958 and had a love affair that lasted 59 years until her passing in 2017. In 1965, Bob changed careers and went into sales with the Shuron Optical company, a division of the Textron Corporation. He rose up through the ranks with Shuron, eventually becoming the Director of Marketing. In 1985, he started his own business, based in Saratoga Springs, NY, as a manufacturer's representative in the optical industry, representing many leading companies, including Coburn Optical, until his retirement in 1999. An avid golfer, Bob and Marirose enjoyed memberships in the Dutch Hollow C.C. in Auburn, NY and the Saratoga Golf & Polo Club in Saratoga Springs, NY. Their love for the ocean brought them to Florida's Treasure Coast for their retirement. In Florida, they became active associate members of the Saints & Sinners Yacht Club, and Bob served as Commodore in 2013. He also served many years on the Board of Directors for the Fairwinds Cove Condominium Association, only resigning his position recently. He was also a member of Saint Mary's Episcopal Church in Stuart. Bob was a voracious reader, boater, and gardener and had a love for opera. He is survived by his children Robert, Jr (Jane), Mary Ellen O'Connell (Jeff Guldan), Jennifer Pettengill (Steve), eight grandchildren and sister Jean Harper Baer. He is predeceased by his parents and older brother, Donald D. Harper. An Episcopalian service followed by a celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. He will be interred in the Saratoga National Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Aycock Funeral Home, Jensen Beach, Florida. www.aycockjensenbeach.com
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020