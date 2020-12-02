1/1
Robert Patrick Greeley
Robert Patrick Greeley, a resident of Ft. Pierce, Fla., formerly of Mountainside, N.J., and Manasquan, N.J., died peacefully on Nov. 27, 2020, after a prolonged illness. The Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church, as a small private ceremony due to COVID-19, with interment immediately following at Fairview Cemetery, Westfield, N.J. Robert was married to Mary Lou (Johnson) Greeley, his beloved wife of more than 60 years, who has predeceased him. Born in Elizabeth, N.J., on May 13, 1930, he was the son of James and Betty (Crowley) Greeley. He attended and graduated from St. Genevieve's School, St. Mary of the Assumption High School, and Seton Hall University. He graduated from Seton Hall with three children and went on to have two more children with Mary, and thereafter launched a successful career in business and investing. He was the former president of The Bristol-Donald Co., Inc., a manufacturer of truck bodies and hoists. His one indulgence, other than spending time with his children and grandchildren, was to travel to all corners of the world with his wife Mary. He is survived by his children, Robert Jr., Paul, Patricia, Dan and Drew, and their spouses, Mary, Nancy, W. Chris Horn, Lisa and Paula; grandchildren, Fiona, Caity, Bridget, Meghan Horn, Shelby, Christie, Christopher Horn, Peter, Julia, Mary Cate, Matthew, Caroline, Robert Patrick III and Robert Drew; his sisters Beth Loftus and Judy French, sisters-in-law, Margaret (Peggy) Greeley, Carole Greeley and Mary Fran Johnson, and brother-in-law Harry Johnson. He was predeceased by his parents, brothers Jim, Jack and Bill, sister-in-law Virginia Cadigan, and brothers-in-law Tom Loftus and Peter Johnson. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Robert's memory and can be mailed to Seton Hall University, Attn. Robert & Mary Lou Greeley Scholarship Fund, 457 Centre Street, South Orange, NJ 07079 or made online at http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/LFkOCADXvPf9W7OQ9sGagDF?domain=shu.edu using the Tribute Section.




Published in TC Palm from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dooley Funeral Home
218 North Ave. West
Cranford, NJ 07016
(908) 276-0255
