Robert Patrick Sharkey
Robert Patrick Sharkey passed away, June 7, 2020. Robert was a phenomenal Son, Father and Brother. Robert was a talented poet who loved music and cooking. Robert leaves to cherish his precious memories his mother and step-father, Kim Sharkey and Paul Bauer; two sons; siblings, Samantha, Crystal and Michael Sharkey Jr. A Service of Memory will be held 10am on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Stone Brothers Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in TC Palm from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.