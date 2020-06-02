The U.S. Marines, Navy Fleet Marine Force Corpsmen, FMF Chaplains, and Associate Members of the E. T Brisson Detachment #063 of the Marine Corps League in Naples, Florida, hereby salute and recognize Robert Paul Netzel for serving God and his country by becoming a United States Marine. We honor his memory and valiant service to our Corps and our great Nation. Please accept our heartfelt sentiments as a token of our esteem and admiration of his LEsprit du Corps. Semper Fidelis.





