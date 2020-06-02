The U.S. Marines, Navy Fleet Marine Force Corpsmen, FMF Chaplains, and Associate Members of the E. T Brisson Detachment #063 of the Marine Corps League in Naples, Florida, hereby salute and recognize Robert Paul Netzel for serving God and his country by becoming a United States Marine. We honor his memory and valiant service to our Corps and our great Nation. Please accept our heartfelt sentiments as a token of our esteem and admiration of his LEsprit du Corps. Semper Fidelis.
Robert Paul Netzel
Vero Beach - Robert Paul Netzel passed away March 18 at age 93 with his loving wife of 34 years, Peggy J. Netzel at his side.
Paul was born to Leonard and Marie Selonke Netzel April 26, 1927 in Chicago, IL. He was educated in Chicago and graduated from Lane Tech High School. He was drafted into the Armed Forces during WWII and selected the Marine Corps as his choice. He served active duty from 1945 through 1946 when he was honorably discharged. He entered the University of Illinois where he earned his degree in Business Administration.
Paul was an avid pilot and belonged to the Experimental Aircraft Assoc. Paul achieved the rank of Major in the Civil Air Patrol. On one of Paul's trips to Florida, he met Peggy Stegkemper, the woman he would marry within the year. Paul and Peggy lived in Wheeling, IL for several years, until he sold his business, Trendco Midwest. Then they moved back to Vero Beach.
Paul served as President of Grove Isle Condo Assoc. and later at Royal Park Condo, Assoc. He was active in the Marine Corp League and enjoyed serving on the Honor Guard during parades. He and his wife enjoyed diving in the northern springs and fishing in the Fla. Keys.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy, his stepson Bill K. Stegkemper of Vero Beach, his stepson John W. Stegkemper and grandson, John Michael Stegkemper all of Wellford, South Carolina. His favorite cousin, Dorothy Miller lives in Nashville, TN.
Paul requested cremation and interment of his cremains in the National Cemetery in Lake Worth. He leaves a large void in his family and will always be loved and remembered.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach.
Published in TC Palm from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.