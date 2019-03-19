Services
Inurnment
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:30 PM
Hillcrest Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Todd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Paul Todd

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Paul Todd Obituary
Robert Paul Todd

Fort Pierce, FL

Robert "Bobby" Paul Todd, 79, died November 30, 2018 in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Mr. Todd was a lifelong resident of Fort Pierce, Florida.

He worked for Fort Pierce Utilities Authority for 40 years. He enjoyed fishing and woodworking.

He was preceded in death by his wife Jacqueline Todd.

Services: An inurnment will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.