Robert Paul Todd
Fort Pierce, FL
Robert "Bobby" Paul Todd, 79, died November 30, 2018 in Fort Pierce, Florida.
Mr. Todd was a lifelong resident of Fort Pierce, Florida.
He worked for Fort Pierce Utilities Authority for 40 years. He enjoyed fishing and woodworking.
He was preceded in death by his wife Jacqueline Todd.
Services: An inurnment will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 19, 2019