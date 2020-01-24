Services
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
Robert Perry
Vero Beach - Robert L. Perry, 79 of Vero Beach died December 29, 2019 at Cleveland Clinic - Indian River Hospital in Vero Beach.

He was born in Boston, MA to James Albert and Alice Perry on November 9, 1940. His father was from Liverpool, England and his mother was from Cumberland, RI.

He married the love of his life Grace H. Mason on January 7, 1978 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in West Roxbury, MA.

He was as a truck driver for over forty years most recently working for Picker International Inc.

He was a member of The Hot Rod Club EN REGLE, rode motorcycles and was a drag race driver for many years.

Survivors include his wife of 41 years Grace H. Perry; daughter Robin Lee Henderson (James); granddaughter Sophie Elise Henderson; sister Alice I. Cloran; Brother -in-law & sister-in-law Bruce H. (Jean) and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Urban Cloran and his nephew Christopher.

A memorial service will held at a later date in Massachusetts.

Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Vero Beach.

A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
