Robert Phillips
Vero Beach - Robert was born in Vero Beach, Florida to Frank and Gladys (Ingram) Phillips. His brother, Jack, joined the family seven years later. Many of Robert's childhood memories center around baseball and football pick-up games with a gang of close buddies, including his cousins, Ronnie and Gary Phillips. Vero Beach offered the wonderful opportunity for Robert and his friends to spend long days at the beach, swimming, free diving and exploring. At the young age of 11, Robert began his first job delivering newspapers. Occasionally, a paper or two might be a little late, as Robert admitted stopping to join a baseball game or two with friends.
Robert was a proud member of the VBHS Class of 1952 and a member of the Fighting Indians first undefeated football season. This class included an astounding group of men and women who went on to make great strides in Vero Beach, Indian River County, and beyond.
Robert (also known as "Rabbit") graduated from Tennessee Polytechnic Institute, now known as Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville, TN with a degree in Electrical Engineering. On the day of graduation, Robert was commissioned as an officer in the United States Army through his four years of participation in ROTC. He went on to serve in the Army Reserve for ten years. It was at college where Robert met his soon-to-be wife, Christina Ann Welch of Oak Ridge, TN. There have been many reunions with his college buddies throughout the years and they continue today.
Robert began his career with DuPont in Kinston, NC as a design engineer. He soon joined Duke Power Co. in Charlotte, NC. The remainder of his career was spent with Monsanto Co. in several locations including Decatur, AL, St. Louis, MO, and London, England. Sadly, his beloved wife of 19 years, Christina, passed away while the family of five resided in London. Robert returned to St. Louis with his three daughters and continued his work at Monsanto's headquarters in St. Louis. Soon after, Robert met and married his wife, Almeda, and they have been married for 43 years. Upon retirement, they returned to Robert's beloved Vero Beach where they have lived for the past 29 years.
Robert was a senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers, a senior member of Instrument Society of America (serving as president of the local chapter), a member of the National Fire Protection Association, a member of The Exchange Club of Vero Beach, and a member of the Vero Beach Codgers Softball League.
Robert has long served in many capacities as an active member of First Baptist Church of Vero Beach. He served as deacon for 28 years and was honored as a Deacon Emeritus. He has served as Church Treasurer, Chairperson of the Board of Deacons, Chairperson of the Personnel Committee, member of the Nominating Committee, Board of Trustees, and Sound Technician for First Baptist Church, as well as a sound technician for the Treasure Coast Chorale. He also made several missionary trips to Belize and Brazil.
Above all, Robert Phillips has spent his life devoted to his church and to his family. He was a loving father to his three girls, Lynn, Debbie, and Pam, who hold him in the highest esteem as a role model for their lives and for the lives of their families.
Preceding Robert in death are his parents, Frank and Gladys Phillips and his first wife, Christina. Loved ones cherishing his memory include his loving & devoted wife, Almeda; daughters Lynn Phillips (Jerry), Debbie McLain (Matt), and Pam Phillips; brother Jack Phillips (Judy) ; grandchildren, Angela Hall (Kari), Tyler McLain, Christina Bowen (Elijah), and Ryan Sekenski; niece Melissa Brown, nephew David Phillips; and great-grandchild, Kaylee.
A private graveside service will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 at Crestlawn Cemetery. At that time, Robert will be laid to rest beside Christina Ann Phillips. The family is hoping to have a memorial service in the near future.
If desired, donations in Robert's name may be made to the First Baptist Church Annual Messiah Fund or to the Treasure Coast Choral.
Published in the TC Palm from May 21 to May 22, 2020