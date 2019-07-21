Robert Powers Landrigan



Fort Pierce - Robert Powers Landrigan, 69, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Bob was born and raised in Long Island. He was a US Navy Veteran and served on USS Knox. Bob loved nice cars and worked as a service advisor for both BMW and Mercedes Benz. Bob's other passions were taking care of and loving animals as a volunteer, as well as his own family of cats, and loved being out in nature, hiking, kayaking, biking, swimming in the ocean. He loved 60's music and could name the most obscure song hearing the first note and name the artist. He will be remembered as a great story teller, laughing and making others laugh. Bob loved being with kids, going to movies and all things goofy. Bob was extremely caring and worked at Hospice, as a CNA in Home Health and also as a companion to elderly patients. He was an avid reader and wrote poetry. Bob is survived by his best friend and wife of 20 years, Merilee, his children Gennifer (John), Seth (Zuzanna) and step-son Scott (Kate) and was a much loved grandfather to Amelia, Elise, Dylan, Aiden, Max, Maggie, Anna and PJ. He will always be "Uncle Bob" to his "adopted" nieces/nephews and their children. He will be truly missed for the times he spent with each and every one. Bob is predeceased by his brother Steven and survived by his brother Peter (Cindy) and his sister Nancy. He leaves behind many grieving friends. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday Evening, July 23, at 6:00 PM at Haisley Funeral Home in Fort Pierce. A Reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, if you would like, please donate in Bob's name to the animal rescue/shelter of your choice. Published in the TC Palm on July 21, 2019