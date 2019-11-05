|
Robert R. Hinkle, Sr.
Vero Beach - Loving husband and father, Robert (Bob) Hinkle of Vero Beach, Florida, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Joanna (Glance). They were married at Emmanuel's Reform Church in Hazleton, Pennsylvania, on September 13, 1952.
Bob is lovingly remembered by his five sons, Robert Jr. of Katy, Texas; Timothy and his wife Tina of Vero Beach; Daniel and his wife Rhonda of Dana, North Carolina; Philip and his wife Teresa of Mineral Bluff, Georgia; and George and his wife Dena of Buffalo Grove, Illinois. He is also survived by his siblings, brothers Henry of Weatherly, Pennsylvania, and James of Roseland, Florida, and sister Ruth of Weatherly, Pennsylvania.
He was blessed with and proud to be the grandfather of 25 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.
Bob is predeceased by his parents William and Lydia (Henry); brothers Donald, William, Harold, Herman, Paul; sister Dorothy; daughter-in-law Young; and grandson Dalton.
Bob was born in Weatherly, Pennsylvania, on March 4, 1933. He worked for many years in Pennsylvania with his brothers at Hinkle Roofing. In 1971, he relocated with his wife and family to Roseland, Florida, to work at Shiloh Youth Ranch. In 1979, he and his wife moved to Vero Beach, where he was self-employed until his retirement from Vero Beach Laundry and Cleaners in 2009. He was a long-time member and elder at Grace Baptist Church of Vero Beach. Bob came to faith in Jesus Christ in 1956 and lived the remainder of his life for Christ and the advancement of the Gospel.
The family will receive friends and relatives for a Visitation from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, 1655 27th Street, Vero Beach, Florida, 32960. A Funeral Service will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Grace Baptist Church, 1285 43rd Avenue, Vero Beach, Florida, 32960. Interment service will follow immediately at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Because of his love and dedication to the church, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be given to Grace Baptist Church Building Fund, 1285 43rd Avenue, Vero Beach, Florida, 32960. An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019