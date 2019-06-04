|
Robert "Gus" Roguski
- - 4/4/1935-5/22/19-
An old veteran leaves this place with a salute to our Flag. As a young man was drafted into the Army, then a tour of Korea.
Earned an Associate BA at Dean College.
Worked 10 years with Northeast Airlines and merged with Delta for the next 20.
Travel was paramount with wife of 40 years. Fathered two ethical solid children and a new beautiful grandchild.
Always hunting and fishing high on my list, two hunting camps near the Canadian border for more than 40 years. Enjoyed them until yesterday - Adios my Friends.
Memorial to be announced.
Published in the TC Palm on June 4, 2019