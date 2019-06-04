Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Roguski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Gus" Roguski


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert "Gus" Roguski Obituary
Robert "Gus" Roguski

- - 4/4/1935-5/22/19-

An old veteran leaves this place with a salute to our Flag. As a young man was drafted into the Army, then a tour of Korea.

Earned an Associate BA at Dean College.

Worked 10 years with Northeast Airlines and merged with Delta for the next 20.

Travel was paramount with wife of 40 years. Fathered two ethical solid children and a new beautiful grandchild.

Always hunting and fishing high on my list, two hunting camps near the Canadian border for more than 40 years. Enjoyed them until yesterday - Adios my Friends.

Memorial to be announced.
Published in the TC Palm on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.