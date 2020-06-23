Robert Stewart Robertson
Sebastian - Robert Stewart Robertson, 90, died peacefully on June 15th at home surrounded by his family.
Stewart was born February 2, 1930 to Janet Stewart and Andrew Robertson and grew up in Bayonne, New Jersey. He graduated from Bayonne Technical High School in 1948 and honorably served in the Korean War.
Stewart was a draftsman and an electrical inspector for over 60 years, beginning his career in New York City and moving to Bridgewater, NJ, Puerto Rico, Texas and West Virginia. He retired to Sebastian, Florida in 1997.
Stewart was a master craftsman who loved to build and repair and he embodied the idea of "creating with the heart and building with the mind." He loved the ocean and being out on the open water. Stewart will be remembered for his quiet, kind, honest and genuine demeanor. He was a devoted father and grandfather. His family was his treasure and he loved to spend time with them as they did with him.
Stewart is survived by Jean Marie, his devoted wife of 63 years; sister Margaret Gavin; children Mary Ann (Captain Dave Santos), Peter (Jennifer Tabakin), Janet (Rose Smith), William (Debra Delaney), and Catherine (Donald Goodkin); grandchildren Louis, Kevin, and Rebecca; niece Betty Singer; and many grandnieces and grandnephews. He was predeceased by his parents and sister Janette Rogers.
The Robertson family is especially grateful to the staff of Hospice of Indian River County and to caretaker Don Marsh. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hospice at https://vnatc.org/donate/. A celebration of Stewart's life will be scheduled at a future date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Millennium Cremation Service, Vero Beach. Condolences may be shared online at www.millenniumcremationservice.com.
Sebastian - Robert Stewart Robertson, 90, died peacefully on June 15th at home surrounded by his family.
Stewart was born February 2, 1930 to Janet Stewart and Andrew Robertson and grew up in Bayonne, New Jersey. He graduated from Bayonne Technical High School in 1948 and honorably served in the Korean War.
Stewart was a draftsman and an electrical inspector for over 60 years, beginning his career in New York City and moving to Bridgewater, NJ, Puerto Rico, Texas and West Virginia. He retired to Sebastian, Florida in 1997.
Stewart was a master craftsman who loved to build and repair and he embodied the idea of "creating with the heart and building with the mind." He loved the ocean and being out on the open water. Stewart will be remembered for his quiet, kind, honest and genuine demeanor. He was a devoted father and grandfather. His family was his treasure and he loved to spend time with them as they did with him.
Stewart is survived by Jean Marie, his devoted wife of 63 years; sister Margaret Gavin; children Mary Ann (Captain Dave Santos), Peter (Jennifer Tabakin), Janet (Rose Smith), William (Debra Delaney), and Catherine (Donald Goodkin); grandchildren Louis, Kevin, and Rebecca; niece Betty Singer; and many grandnieces and grandnephews. He was predeceased by his parents and sister Janette Rogers.
The Robertson family is especially grateful to the staff of Hospice of Indian River County and to caretaker Don Marsh. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hospice at https://vnatc.org/donate/. A celebration of Stewart's life will be scheduled at a future date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Millennium Cremation Service, Vero Beach. Condolences may be shared online at www.millenniumcremationservice.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.