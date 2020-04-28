|
Robert T. McBride
Vero Beach - 97, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Indian River Estates, Vero Beach.
He was born on October 30, 1922 in Carlisle, PA to the late Russell and Flora (Graham) McBride.
Bob graduated from Carlisle High School and The University of Miami where he majored in Accounting. During his working career he rose to the position of Controller with Pratt & Whitney in East Hartford, CT and then with United Technology, Inc.
Bob loved golfing with his friends and his wife and belonged to several different golf clubs while living in Florida. In addition, Bob and Virginia loved spending their summers in Vermont with family and friends.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Virginia (Carothers) of 72 years along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Isabel Blocher and Lois Cromer.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal, 475 43rd Avenue, Vero Beach, FL 32968.
Arrangements are by Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, Vero Beach.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020