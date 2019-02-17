|
|
Robert W. Bradshaw
Port St. Lucie, FL
Robert "Bob" W. Bradshaw passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Port Saint Lucie, Florida on Tuesday, October 21, 2042 at the age of 113. He died of natural causes. (Bobs own words, wit and wishful thinking). Robert passed on Monday, February 11, 2019 in Stuart, Florida at the age of 89. Mr. Bradshaw was born on March 6, 1929 in Buffalo, New York to Robert W. and Ivy Bradshaw. He was in a loving marriage to Jane Claire Cogbill of Midland Park, New Jersey from February of 1957 until her tragic death after a long illness in August of 1984. He was then in a loving marriage to Sally Ann Stohr of Medford, New York from August of 1986 until her tragic death after a long illness in September of 1995. Mr. Bradshaw married his loving wife Doris Anne Cutler on March 1, 1996 in West Palm Beach, Florida. They have since made their life together in sunny south Florida for 23 years. Splitting the past 15 years between their home in Port St. Lucie, Florida and the Beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. Mr. Bradshaw is survived by his loving wife Dorie. He is also survived by his daughter Sarah Jane Bradshaw of Mount Sinai, New York, son Robert W. Bradshaw III, daughter-in-law Dana and, grandson Robert W. Bradshaw IV, of Saint James, New York, and son Michael, and daughter-in-law Nikki of Atlanta, Georgia. Mr. Bradshaw attended Brooklyn Technical High School, graduating in June of 1946, and Stevens Institute of Technology, graduating in June of 1950 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. In December of 1964 he completed the Program for Management Development at the Harvard University Graduate School of Business Administration. Mr. Bradshaw served in the New York National Guard, 101st Military Police Battalion, Freeport, New York from June of 1948 until December of 1949, and in the United States Army, Army Security Agency, Arlington, Virginia from December 1950 until his Honorable Discharge as a Staff Sargent in December 1952. Mr. Bradshaw was employed by Airborne Instruments Laboratory, Mineola, New York, as a Mechanical Engineer from June of 1950 until entering active service with the US Army in December of 1950. Following his discharge he joined Grumman Aircraft Engineering Corporation in January of 1953 as a Manufacturing Engineer. He remained with the Grumman Corporation for the next forty years, retiring in December of 1992 as Vice-President, Human Resources and Administration, and Corporate Secretary. Mr. Bradshaw was a member of the American Society of Tool and Manufacturing Engineers, the Human Resources Council of the Aerospace Industries Association, the Personnel Roundtable, and the American Society of Corporate Secretaries. He served on the Boards of Directors of the Community Health Plan of Suffolk, Hauppauge, New York, the John T. Mather Memorial Hospital, Port Jefferson, New York, the Paumanock Insurance Company, Ltd., Hamilton, Bermuda, the Buttonwood Homeowners Association, Stuart, Florida, and the Blue Ridge Mountains Motorcoach Resort Property Owners Association, Lake Toxaway, North Carolina. Mr. Bradshaw's leisure interests included sailing, motor-boating, motorcycling, motor-coaching, travelling, and doing the New York Times Crossword puzzles, in ink of course. His favorite poem was Abou Ben Adhem,as he too loved his fellow man. The Bradshaw family has asked those who wish to remember Robert, that you too help your fellow man - when there is a need, look, help, give. The family has chosen to celebrate his life privately. Arrangements entrusted to All County Funeral Home & Crematory - Treasure Coast Chapel.
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 17, 2019