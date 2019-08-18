|
Robert W. Pfeiffer
Vero Beach - Robert W. Pfeiffer (Bob) age 79, of Vero Beach, Florida, passed peacefully at home on Sunday, July 28, 2019, with family by his side, after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease.Bob was the son of Dr. Raymond Pfeiffer and Gertrude (Smith) Pfeiffer. He was born in New York City on August 26, 1939, and grew up in Riverdale, NY. Bob attended Riverdale County School, Hotchkiss School and Union College graduating in 1961. During his college days at Union he was a member of Chi Phi Fraternity. An all-around athlete, during high school and college Bob played on the football, basketball and tennis teams. After graduating he embarked on his career at IBM. In 1966 he and his new wife Diane Molby Pfeiffer moved to Alexandria, VA where he continued his career in technology sales and management.In addition, Bob was a savvy real estate investor. In 1970 Bob moved his growing family to Severna Park, MD where he enjoyed boating on the Chesapeake Bay. Bob, a consummate host and gentlemen, and his wife Nikki enjoyed entertaining family and friends at their summer home on Hickory Island, St. Lawrence River. The Pfeiffer family spent joyous summers on Hickory Island, where his family continues that tradition today.Bob was an enthusiastic player of games and a master at scrabble, bridge, and Chinese checkers. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Raymond Pfeiffer and Gertrude (Smith) Pfeiffer of Riverdale, New York, son Scott R. Pfeiffer, of Jacksonville, Florida, first wife and the mother of his children, Diane Maltby Pfeiffer, of Utah, and sister Nancy Welsh, of California.Bob is survived by his loving wife and soul mate of 27 years, Nikki McCool Pfeiffer of Vero Beach, FL, son Jeff Maltby Pfeiffer of Melbourne, FL, granddaughters Heather Pfeiffer of Portland, OR and Allison Pfeiffer of Jacksonville, FL, great granddaughter Annabel Herman, step children Jennifer McCool and her husband Stuart Hill of Charleston, SC, and Finn McCool of Vero Beach, FL, brother Raymond Pfeiffer of Clayton, NY, sister Jean Tate of Pine Planes, NY, and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life to be held for family and friends on August 24, 2019. A final farewell will be held during the summer of 2020 on his beloved Hickory Island. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hibiscus Children's Center, Vero Beach, FL. Arrangements entrusted to All County Funeral Home & Crematory - Treasure Coast Chapel
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 18, 2019