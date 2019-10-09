Services
Saul Colonial Home
3795 Nottingham Way
Hamilton Square, NJ 08690
(609) 587-0170
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Saul Colonial Home
3795 Nottingham Way
Hamilton Square, NJ 08690
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Gregory the Great R.C. Church
C. Church, 4620 Nottingham Way
Hamilton Square, NJ
Robert W. "Gus" Ryan Obituary
Robert W. "Gus" Ryan

Hamilton, NJ - Robert W. "Gus" Ryan, 92, of Hamilton, NJ, passed away peacefully, amongst family, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 11, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Gregory the Great R.C. Church, 4620 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square, NJ.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Saul Colonial Home, 3795 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square, NJ.

Interment will take place at a future date.
Published in the TC Palm from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
