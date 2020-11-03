Robert William Stuart
Fort Pierce - Robert William Stuart died peacefully at home on October 31, 2020 in Fort Pierce, Florida at the age of 90.
Robert is survived by his daughter Donna Harris of Cincinnati, Ohio; his daughter Karen Gelety of Fort Pierce; his son Todd Stuart (Lisa) of Oxford, Ohio; His granddaughter Rebecca Stuart of Westminster, South Carolina; His grandchild Lettie Duraes (Frank) of Carmel, New York; His granddaughter Amelia Champion of Cincinnati, Ohio; His grandson Alex Champion of Fort Pierce, Florida; his grandson Tyler Harris (Brittany) of Childersburg, Alabama; and his great granddaugher Liliana Harris. He is preceded in death by his wife Doris Stuart and his daughter Luann Mary Stuart.
Robert was born on August 28,1930 in East Rochester, New York to John Alexander and Dorothy Stuart. He graduated from East Rochester High School. He married Doris Nix in 1957 and moved to Milan, Illinois to start a family. In 1972, they moved to Florida with their four children and settled in Fort Pierce.
A grave-side service is scheduled for 11:00 am at White City Cemetery, Fort Pierce Florida.
The family would like to thank his caregivers Chelsey Morais and Connor MacLeod for their care and dedication during Robert's last years.Robert William Stuart Fort Pierce www.dignitymemorial.com