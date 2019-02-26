|
|
Roberta "Bobbi" Loukas
Jensen Beach, FL
Roberta "Bobbi" Beyer Loukas, 85, of Jensen Beach, Florida passed away at home in her sleep on 2/22/2019. Bobbi was born in Jersey City, New Jersey the only child of Gertrude and Gerald Beyer. She is preceded in death by her husband Alexander and son Bradford and daughter-in-law Yelena Loukas. She is survived by her son David and grandaughters Elizabeth and Jessica along with very special nieces, nephews, cousins and faithful friends. Bobbi is a graduate of Arcadia University (Beaver College) Glenside Pa. She had a career in education teaching in New Jersey for many years. She was a member of the auxiliaries of the Meridian and Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey.She was a member for 13 years with Martin Medical Center volunteering at both hospitals Helping in the gift shops. Bobbi also enjoyed reading scripture at the 8:00 service at Immanuel Palm City. In leiu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to Martin Health Foundation PO Box 9010 Stuart Florida 34995. The memorial service will be 2/27/19 at 1:00 PM at Immanuel Church, Palm City, Florida.
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 26, 2019