Vero Beach - Roberta "Bert" Sebastian, 83, of Vero Beach, FL passed away December 29, 2019. Bert dedicated her life to caring for others through a nursing career spanning over 40 years. In her spare time, she was active in the Garden Club of Indian River County and various quilting groups.

She is survived by her loving husband, Doug; her sister, Judy; her children, Beth (Steve), Bill (Kimberly), Cindy (Dave), Bill (Janet) and Laura (Jason); thirteen grandchildren and dearly loved neighbors and friends. Bert's unwavering kindness, joy for life and care for others will be missed by many.

The funeral service will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Vero Beach on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11 a.m.

Published in the TC Palm from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
