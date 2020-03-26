|
|
Roger Alva Bollman
Ft. Pierce - Roger Alva Bollman, 83, of Ft. Pierce, FL was born in Erie, PA on November 14, 1936 to Willis G. Bollman and Dorothy Boshart Bollman. He is survived by his wife, Linda; two sisters, Barbara Bollman Bealer and Nancy Bollman Lefebvre; two children, David Bollman of Mountlake Terrace, WA and Carol Bollman of Dallas, TX; and three grandchildren in WA. He served in the US Navy from 1954 to 1958. While in the Navy he served on the Willie Victor Atlantic patrol and on the carrier USS Essex. He attended Penn State U and MIT Lowell Institute. He worked as an electrical engineer and before retiring, he taught Electronics at a VoTech school in Palm Beach County. He belonged to the Treasure Coast Vintage Car Club and the Antique Automobile Club of America where he had more than 50 judging credits. Arrangements by National Cremation, North Palm Beach.
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020