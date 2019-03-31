Resources
Roger Borregard, 93, of Hobe Sound, FL passed away on March 9, 2019. Roger was born in Chicago, IL on May 23, 1925. He served in the US Army in WW2 as a combat veteran in the 9th armored division. Roger earned the American Service Medal, Distinguished Unit Badge, EAME Service Medal, and WW2 Victory Medal. During his time of service as a radio operator in the European theater. Roger was preceded in death by wife Betty, son John. He is survived by sons, Chris and Robert; daughters-in-law, Alicia and Cheryl, three grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. He was a great father, grandfather, and friend who will be deeply missed.
