Roger O. Wheelwright
Vero Beach - Wheelwright, Roger O., 90 of Vero Beach, FL., passed away May 22, 2020.
He was born in Elizabeth, N.J., the son of the late Richard and Selma Wheelwright. He spent his younger years Riverside, CT. Roger attended Clark school and Cornell University, where he studied Architecture. He married and moved to W. Palm Beach, FL, where he had 5 children. He was a building contractor for many years. He returned to Riverside, CT., where worked in NYC as the president of Wheelwright Furniture. He remarried and moved to Bozeman, MT, where he built custom homes in Big Sky. Roger moved to Vero Beach, FL and created the family property into a beautiful development "Shorelands". He also remodeled and live in the family home on the beach, where he passed away peacefully with family members at his bedside. Roger was a true outdoorsman. He loved to hike, camp, fish, snow ski, swim, snorkel, sail, bird watch, picnic, boat, and walk on the beach.
His favorite hobby was to travel and this took him all over the world. His frequent sailboat charters to the BVI's were very special to him. The ocean was his happy place. He was loved by all that knew him. A very gentle kind man that always had a good joke for you.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Al Wheeler of W. Palm Beach, Fl, daughter, Lisa Daetwyler, of W. Palm Beach, Fl, daughter, Nancy Wheelwright, of Seattle, WA now of Vero Beach, FL., and Sister and Brother-in-law, Sally Hutchison Skipper and Clete Skipper of Murrells Inlet, SC. He had four grandchildren and four great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his sister, Nance Leigh of Huntington, CT, his daughter, Susan Thompson of W. Palm Beach, FL, and his son, Richard Wheelwright of Stuart, FL.
He was a wonderful man and will be missed by many. A family "Celebration of Life" party will be at some point in the not too distant future, when the world opens back up for business.
