|
|
Roger Smith Butler
PITTSBORO, NC - May 26, 1943 - July 29, 2019
Roger Butler, age 76, passed away at home in Fearrington Village with wife Jeri by his side.
Roger was born in Brooklyn, NY, the son of William Henry Butler and Florence Sauer Butler. He attended Ridgewood High School in New Jersey, Berwick Academy in Maine and later studied at the School of Visual Arts in New York City.
Roger worked with his father, Bill, in Manhattan in the printing business beginning at the age of 18. It was in those early years that he developed a love for golf and a beautiful swing while playing with his father at Hackensack Country Club.
He married Jerrelyn "Jeri" Olsen of Westwood, NJ on May 15, 1965. Roger told Jeri that he was going to marry her on the first day they met.
He was drafted into the Army in 1966 and was stationed at Fort Hood where he painted a mural of a famous Remington. He was later stationed in Frankfurt, Germany where he served as a track driver and mapmaker.
In 1974, Roger moved with his wife and two children to Sewall's Point, FL where he lived for 40 years before moving to Fearrington Village, Pittsboro, NC to be near his grandchildren.
Roger was a loving and dedicated father, husband, grandfather and friend.
He was immensely talented, funny, hard-working, kind, had an eye for detail, and an easy way with people. He became the president of Graphics Illustrated in Riviera Beach, FL. He loved working around the house, captaining his trawler, Tusen Takk, riding his Vespa around town, playing tennis, golfing with the Fearrington Golf Club, and spending time with family and friends.
In the weeks before he died, he spent a wonderful time at Capon Springs, WV with his family and four grandchildren.
Roger is survived by his wife, Jeri and two children Kristen and Erik, brother Glen, daughter-in-law Paula, and grandchildren Anna, Caroline, Matteus, and Nicholas.
We are grateful for the care and kindness of Drs. Pecot and Kurz, his friend and caregiver Bobby Fearrington, and the other wonderful staff at Aegis.
A Memorial Service is being planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for memorial contributions to be made in Roger's memory to the Danny Butler Memorial Fund, 38 Stratford Road Harrison, NY 10528 or Alcoholics Anonymous.
Condolences may be made at www.donaldsonfunerals.com
Donaldson Funeral Home & Cremation is honored to serve the Butler family.
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 1, 2019