Sunday, May 26, 2019
11:30 AM
Holiday Out Lower Recreation Center
1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Hutchinson Island, FL

It is in great sadness that the family of Roland William Drysdale Jr. born August 24, 1948 announces his passing after a brief illness on May 9th 2019 at the age of 70 in his home on Hutchinson Island.

After his birth in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, he was raised by his loving parents Roland and Hylda Drysdale and Sister Sandra in Stamps, Arkansas where he Graduated High School.

He protected our Great Nation Serving with the Air Force as a Communications Specialist during the Vietnam ERA Overseas and excelled in his profession as a Chemical Engineer for 30+ years residing in Southern Louisiana. He was very happy to retire to his beloved Treasure Coast home where he loved sharing sunrise pictures from the beach to all of his Family and Friends.

He will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew him and is survived by his step-mother LaVaughn Tilton, Son Douglas Drysdale and Wife Cerissa Drysdale, Daughter Angela LeBreton and Family, Niece Christi Allen and Family and Five Beautiful Grandchildren, one of which will have the honor to carry on our family name.

A Celebration of His Wonderful Life will be held at the Holiday Out Lower Recreation Center at 11:30 am on Sunday May 26th.
Published in the TC Palm on May 25, 2019
