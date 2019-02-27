|
|
Rolf Dyrendal Bibow
Indian River Estates, Vero Beach, FL
Rolf Dyrendal Bibow passed away peacefully on Monday, February 18th, 2019, at Indian River Estates in Vero Beach, Florida, surrounded by his immediate family.
Rolf was born in Chicago on September 15th, 1929, to Carl Franz Bibow and Elsa Hilton Bibow. Rolf returned with his family to Norway shortly after his birth. At 18 he returned to the United States to attend Oregon State University, graduating with a degree in engineering. Rolf enlisted in the U.S. Army and served with distinction in the Korean War, where he was wounded twice and awarded two Bronze Stars for valor in combat. He later earned a Master's degree from Columbia Business School in N.Y.C., where he met Frances Adele Lowe, whom he married on February 2, 1957.
Rolf became Head of the Ford Motor Company for Scandinavia, living with his family in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark. Rolf then served as Head of Massey-Ferguson's International Division, in England, Canada, and France. Rolf was subsequently appointed as a senior executive with United Technologies Corporation, in Hartford, Connecticut.
Rolf spent much of his life giving back to his community. In Hartford, he was Head of the Council of Foreign Affairs, President of the Hartford Ballet, on the Board of the Hartford Opera and founder of a mentoring and tutoring program for needy children and parents in Hartford.
In 1992, Rolf and Frances retired to Vero Beach, Florida. Believing that education was a better investment than incarceration, Rolf focused most of his time on mentoring children.
Rolf started a mentoring program for children at Rosewood Elementary School and Gifford Youth Activities Center. By mid-1995, Rolf was elected to the Indian River Juvenile Justice Council. He was then asked to form and take leadership of the Indian River Children's Services Advisory Committee.
In mid-1998 Rolf was asked to become Chairman of the Children's Services Needs Assessment and Planning Committee. And in that year the Rosewood Mentoring Program he had established, won First Prize at the Florida State Commissioners' Business Recognition Awards, for its services to the community.
In addition to the work he did both individually mentoring children and establishing organizations to do so, Rolf also served on the Board of the Environmental Learning Center and taught Foreign Affairs at Indian River State College. Rolf refused any payment for his many years of community service. Having arrived in America at the age of 18, with virtually nothing, Rolf knew that he had been very blessed in his life, and wanted to use his gifts to benefit those in need.
Rolf is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Frances, his children: Nini, Robert and Catherine, his grandchildren: Amelia, Joel, Wilhelmina and Rupert, and his great-grandchildren: Reilly and Evelyn.
A memorial service will be held in celebration of Rolf's life on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at 2pm. The service will be held at Indian River Estates West Chapel, 2250 Indian Creek Blvd., Vero Beach, FL, 32966.
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 27, 2019