Rolland Phillips
Port Saint Lucie - Rolland M. Phillips of Port St. Lucie was 86 when he passed on Friday, July 26, 2019, at his home surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Syracuse, NY and grew up and graduated high school in Fulton, NY. He was the son of the late Merlin Phillips and Dorothy (Smith) (Phillips) Brown. Rolland received his business degree from the Central City Business Institute on August 17th, 1951. He also received five certifications in different courses of study from The Western Electric Company from August 1972 through July 1974. For 30 years he was a hardworking man who retired from The Western Electric Company in Syracuse, New York before he moved to Florida. He continued to work through his retirement at various jobs including Ranger Construction and Forest Hills Funeral home until turning 80 years old. Rolland was awarded Honors of the third degree with the Knights of Columbus on the 4th day of December in the year of our lord 1960. He was also presented an award of gratitude by the city of Port St Lucie for serving on the code enforcement board from April 25, 1993 until May 1, 1996.
He was a devoted father, son, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, and friend to many. He will be remembered for his unconditional love and kind heart. He enjoyed family, sports, brain teasers, photography, and was an avid reader.
Rolland is predeceased by his parents Merlin and Dorothy and his son Cameron Phillips. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Barbara J. Phillips; Sons, Randall (Gale) Phillips, Paul (Kerrie) Phillips; Daughters, Lynne (Greg) Steffens, and Lori Sands. Grandchildren; Jason Phillips, Seasson (Peter) Vitello, Josh (Virginia) Steffens, Jamie Steffens, Erika (Jerry) Cotto, Brooke (Bret) Townsend, Kristin Phillips, and Lane Phillips. Great-grandchildren; Anna, Renee, Jillian, Jeremiah, Giavonna, Tatum, Peter and Riley. A celebration of life for family & friends will be held at Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home in Stuart, Florida on Friday, August 2nd, at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Treasure Coast Hospice and the . www.treasurecoastseawinds.com
Published in the TC Palm on July 31, 2019