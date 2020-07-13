1/1
Rollie "Rd" Donaldson
Rollie "RD" Donaldson

Palm City - Rollie "RD" Donaldson, 65, of Palm City, FL passed away on July 9th, 2020.

RD was a local glass business owner for over 25 years in Martin County. He was an avid fisherman and loved being on the waters locally and in the Florida Keys. He never met a stranger and there was no end to his generosity.

He is survived by his children, Eric and Ashley (Adam); his grandsons, Ashton and Aidan; his parents, Paul and Dodi; and his sisters, Priscilla, Karen and Debbie and their families.

May his friends and loved ones find comfort in memories and stories he told.

His family will hold a private service. In lieu of flowers donation in his memory can be made to:

Ocean Reef Conservation,24 Dockside Lane, PMB 250, Key Largo, FL 33037




Published in TC Palm from Jul. 13 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Published in TC Palm from Jul. 13 to Jul. 19, 2020.
