Ronald Albert Westberg
Jensen Beach - (1935 - 2019)
Ronald was born in Buffalo, New York on Tuesday, September 17, 1935. He was the first born child of Harold and Helen Westberg. After Ronald was born, the family settled in the town of Baldwin on Long Island, New York. Ronald's brother, Eric, was born in 1942.
Ronald grew up an avid Brooklyn Dodgers fan, with Duke Snider and Jackie Robinson among his greatest heroes, as well as aviation pioneers Charles Lindbergh and the Wright Brothers. Ronald's father's career in aerospace inspired Ronald to pursue a career in the industry.
Ronald attended Baldwin's Plaza Elementary School, Baldwin Middle School, and graduated from Baldwin High School in 1953. He went on to attend Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, and in 1959 he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was a popular member of his collegiate fraternity Tau Kappa Epsilon, and proudly voted "Best Athlete" among his TKE brothers.
Ronald holds a distinction few people can claim: he had served in both the US Army and the US Navy. His service with the US Army was brief, and in 1959 he was enlisted in the US Naval Reserve. He was honorably discharged in 1967.
In July 1966, Ronald married Christina, the love of his life. Their marriage lasted more than 53 years. In 1967, they settled in the town of Hauppauge on Long Island. In January 1969, they welcomed their first child, Thomas. Nearly two years later, they welcomed their second son, Edward, in November 1970.
Ronald began his professional career when he started working for the Grumman Aircraft Engineering Corporation in Bethpage, Long Island, New York. He was an Aerospace Manufacturing Process Engineer which entailed developing the tools and processes to manufacture aircraft and spacecraft. He devoted his entire 38-year career to Grumman, from April 1959 to his retirement in September 1997.
It was Ronald's robotic automation manufacturing work on the wing center section of the Boeing 767 that led to the moving of his family from Long Island to Florida. In 1981, the family settled in Jensen Beach.
As a proud member of the Grumman Corporation, Ronald worked on various civilian and military aircraft manufacturing programs including the Boeing 767 and 777; engine nacelles for various planes including the Grumman Gulfstream; the US Navy E-2 Hawkeye electronic surveillance plane; the US Marines V-22 Osprey tilt rotor plane; the US Air Force C-17 Globemaster cargo and transport plane; and the F-14 Tomcat, the US Naval fighter jet featured in the movie "Top Gun".
He preferred to go by the name "Ronn", and his friends often called him Ronnie. Ronn enjoyed playing in golf tournaments with his friends and co-workers. He was an excellent golfer and won a long shelf's worth of trophies. Ronn was an enthusiastic sports fan, and loved watching nearly every type of sport, especially baseball, football, basketball and the Olympics. He absolutely loved going fishing and boating whenever he could. Ronn loved many genres of music including Classical, Opera, Show Tunes, Country, Pop and his greatest passion Modern Jazz.
Ronald lived a long and wonderful life. At age 83, surrounded by his loving wife and both sons, he peacefully passed away at the Cleveland Clinic Martin Memorial Medical Center on Thursday, August 8, 2019 after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia.
Ronald is survived by wife Christina Westberg; son Thomas Westberg, daughter-in-law Dina Westberg, granddaughter Katherine Westberg; son Edward Westberg, daughter-in-law Lily Wong, grandson Alexander Westberg; brother Eric Westberg and sister-in-law Lucia Westberg, and relatives in the United States, Sweden and Poland.
The family is planning a memorial service in the Jensen Beach area for sometime in late September or October 2019. Please email [email protected] for more information.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (www.lbda.org).
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 18, 2019