Ronald E. Forgham
Forgham, Ronald E. Age 68
Ronnie would hope that you're sitting down with an ice cold Coca-Cola, and if you weren't he'd go make sure you've got one. Ronald E. Forgham, died peacefully on January 2, 2020 surrounded by family in Orlando, FL after withstanding prostate cancer for over fifteen years. Ronnie was truly a people person. He loved to talk with anyone and everyone and lived to take care of those around him with anything he could give. Ronnie's endless generosity, strong sense of humor, and lively personality will be deeply missed by the wide network of family and friends that Ronnie lovingly kept up with throughout his entire life.
A man of the world, Ronnie traveled all over throughout his life, but the majority of his time was split between his three loves: Haiti, Guadeloupe, and Florida. Ronnie was born to Richard and Betty Jane Forgham on January, 5, 1951, and spent only two years in St. Petersburg, FL before moving with the family to Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Ronnie grew up in Port-au-Prince alongside his siblings Rick, Earl, Barbara, and Patty, and he fully embraced the Haitian lifestyle, spoke fluent Creole, and developed a life-long passion for Haitian music and art. He helped at his father's Coca-Cola bottling company, Brasserie La Couronne, and spent his weekends and summers out on the waters of the Caribbean on the family's boat, including many harrowing sails between the U.S. and Haiti. Ronnie received his high school diploma from Union School in 1969, a prestigious private international institution.
After earning his associate's degree in business from North Florida Junior College in 1972, Ronnie accepted a position as a Field Representative for the French West Indies with Coca-Cola. He made his new home-base the the island of Guadeloupe, and traveled all over the Caribbean talking with bottlers and marketing "the good stuff". Ronnie adored all things French, and spoke French fluently.
Whenever anyone in the Forgham family needed Ronnie, he never hesitated. So in 1975 when Brasserie La Couronne needed a Sales & Marketing Manager, Ronnie was there. He returned to Port-au-Prince, Haiti and went to work traveling around the island to distribute the family's Coca-Cola beverages. Ronnie's work gave him the opportunity to do what made him happiest - meeting with people, friends or strangers, and learning about new places.
In 1987, the Forgham family made the decision to leave Haiti and return to America, and Ronnie took the opportunity to head back to school. He returned to college at the University of North Florida and earned his Bachelor's degree in Marketing and Sales. After school, Ronnie was once again presented with an opportunity to work for a family business in the beverage industry, and went to work alongside his brother Earl at Blue Crystal Ice in Vero Beach. The two later moved out of the ice business and started Vero Supply Co. Ronnie proudly settled in Sebastian, FL and enjoyed nothing more than sharing the seafood and produce of his great hometown with everyone. Music was always important to Ronnie, and he volunteered regularly for the Vero Beach High School Band. He also may have set a world record for most amount of miles on a Pontiac Grand Am, as he was always happy to drive around anywhere in the state of Florida to visit an old friend.
Ronnie was predeceased by his sister Barbara, and is survived by his sister Patty, brothers Rick (Lynne) and Earl (Judy), as well as five nieces and three nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to
Hôpital Albert Schweitzer Haiti, 2840 Liberty Ave, Suite 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020