Ronald Edward Delevan
Ronald Edward Delevan

Port St. Lucie - Ronald Edward Delevan, 73, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020 at Treasure Coast Hospice House. He leaves behind his partner of 30 years, Kathleen Archambeau and 2 stepsons, R. Craig Archambeau, of Lake Mary, FL and Curtis Archambeau, of Sarasota, FL; 3 grandchildren, Taylor, Evan and Grant Archambeau, of Sarasota, FL.

He was born in Windsor, Connecticut in 1946 and Graduated High School and graduated from Greater Hartford Community College in 1986. He worked at Connecticut Bank and Trust in Hartford Connecticut before moving to Florida. Ron retired from the State of Florida, working in Fort Pierce for the Age and Disabilities Department in 2018 with 27 years.

Services: A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Rolling Oaks Cemetery, Port St. Lucie, Florida. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com






Published in TC Palm from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Haisley Funl, Cremation Service & Tribute Center
2041 Bayshore Blvd
Port Saint Lucie, FL 34984
(772) 879-1000
