|
|
Ronald Edward Dupree, Sr.
Vero Beach - Ronald Edward Dupree, Sr., was born on May 25, 1950 in Jacksonville, Florida. He was the son of the late Robert Lee Dupree and the late Ola Mae Allen. In 1951 the family moved to Gifford, Florida where Ronald received his formal education in the Indian River County School System. He spent most of his career with Piper Aircraft where he advanced to the position of manufacturing supervisor.
Ronald's friends and family affectionately referred to him as "The Duke." He enjoyed charcoal grilling and spending time with family. He was a devoted member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Vero Beach, Florida. He passed away peacefully on August 3, 2019 at Holmes Regional Hospital in Melbourne, Florida. He was truly a blessing to all his family and friends.
He leaves to cherish his memories: Two sons Vincent Dupree of Indianapolis, Indiana and Ronald Dupree, Jr. (Timica) of Cypress, Texas; one brother Robert Waymon Dupree, Gifford, Florida, four sisters Cornelia Washington, Sheryl Dupree Davis of Gifford, Florida, Gwynette Johnson of Sebastian, Florida and Elizabeth Drew (William) of Forestville, Maryland.; six grandchildren Lauren Dupree, Miles Dupree, Kayla Dupree, Jasmine Dupree, Zachary Dupree and Sofia Dupree; nieces and nephews along with a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Friends and family are welcome to attend the Memorial Service on Saturday August 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Stone Brothers Funeral Chapel 3950 Old Dixie Hwy. Vero Beach, Florida 32960.
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 17, 2019