Ronald George Haupt
Vero Beach - Ronald George Haupt, age 87, of Vero Beach, Fla. called Ron or Ronnie died Monday, July 13 from illness after a stroke. He was born September 11, 1932 in his parent's bedroom. At a young age he was so funny and mischievous which followed him all his life.
He met the love of his life, Anne when they were 7 years old. His first job at 13 was sweeping up the cutting room at an upholstery shop where he learned his trade.
At age 16 while his parents were away, he lied about his age and joined the National Guard as a cook for 6 yrs. During the Korean Conflict.
He married Anne in 1950 December 23 at the Old South Church in Bergenfield, NJ.
At 19 he had his first upholstery shop in Hackensack, NJ.
At 25 he worked for Rayco, a division of B.F. Goodrich. Traveling the lower 48 states serving as a trouble shooter hiring, firing, opening, closing stores, transferring equipment state to state and training store managers.
In 1963, he opened his own Rayco store in Paramus, NJ. Growing disenchanted with population growth, he bought a deserted farm-house and 20 acres for $3,000.00. Renovating took several years and moved in 1969. He then went to work for The Village of Owego, NY as a Dog Warden, Housing Inspector and Rodent Control Officer for the State of NY when a new mayor was elected, he was out of a job.
Visiting his son in Florida in 1972, he encountered a petting zoo at a mall, learning all about it. He returned to NY and opened up his own petting zoo "The Barnyard" successfully.
During that time, in idle winter-time, he and Anne began to travel to Europe and going around the world in 1984 visiting 38 countries in Europe, as well as, South America. Driving to Alaska and visiting all 50 states. He bought a home in Vero Beach, FL and opened up Midway Upholstery on US 1 in Ft. Pierce, FL. Retiring from there taking more than 50 cruises and having drinks with friends at the American Legion and dancing Friday nights with Anne at Kelly's Irish Bar. It was a very rewarding life.
He is survived by his wife, Anne, son Robert Haupt, grandchildren; Jessica McDonald, Stephen Trevor and Gregory Haupt, great-grandchildren; Stephen and Connor McDonald.
He was preceded in death by his father, Franz (Frank) Joseph Haupt, his mother Mae Jordan Haupt, sister, Dorothy Martin, brother, Franklyn Haupt and son, Stephen Ronald Haupt.
